Kenzo channels preppy, Celine goes for razzmatazz in Paris

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo has made history as the first Japanese designer to front the house since Takada, who died in 2020. Funky scarves, a take on a Boy Scout styles, morphed into colored lapels on suits that riffed on uniform. A bright yellow patch-loaded waistcoat had an African vibrancy and mixed with Breton striped scarves, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets. But it was the quirkiness and humor that defined spring-summer in this strong show.