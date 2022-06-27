Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to buy Donald Trump’s new social media business disclosed Monday that it has received subpoenas from a grand jury in New York. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. dropped 7% in morning trading Monday as the company reported that the subpoenas and related investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission could delay its acquisition of the maker of Trump’s Truth Social app. Trump’s social media venture launched in February as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.