Netflix co-founder helps direct startups amid tech turmoil

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Video streaming service Netflix has transformed entertainment, but it probably wouldn’t have happened if not for the friendship between serial entrepreneur Marc Randolph and longtime Netflix boss Reed Hastings. Brainstorming together in 1997, Randolph conceived the DVD-by-mail service that launched the company. Randolph was Netflix’s first CEO, handing the reins to Hastings in 1999. Rather than retire on his Netflix fortune, Randolph switched to counseling early-stage startups. Now he hosts a weekly podcast dispensing business advice. He spoke to The Associated Press about what he’s learned and the lessons for today’s uncertain economy.