Qatar Energy to cut emissions as methane movement grows

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy says it is joining a new industry initiative aiming to reduce nearly all methane emissions from their operations by 2030. It comes as part of a broader global push to tackle emissions from methane, or natural gas, which is the second most significant climate-changing gas after carbon dioxide, and a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. Technology has allowed energy companies, independent groups and citizen sleuths to monitor methane leakage with cameras, drones and satellites. With its pledge Monday, Qatar Energy joins an initiative launched in March by 12 other major oil and gas companies.