Bed Bath & Beyond CEO ousted after another dour quarter

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO is out of the top post as the home goods retailer looks to fix declining sales and lure shoppers back to its stores.The chain said Wednesday that board member Sue Gove will serve as interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton. Bed Bath & Beyond hired Tritton in late 2019. He’d previously served as chief merchandising officer at Target.The news of Tritton’s departure comes as Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal first-quarter sales dropped 25%.