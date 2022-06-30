Borgata settles; strike looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s top-performing casino, the Borgata, reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the city’s main casino workers’ union Thursday evening, avoiding a strike during one of the busiest weekends of the year. But the prospect of a Friday morning strike remained in place at Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana, where bargaining was to resume at 7 p.m. in hopes of beating a 12:01 a.m. deadline for a walkout at those three casinos, all of which are owned by Caesars Entertainment. Hard Rock faces a Sunday strike deadline.