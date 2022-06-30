Puerto Rico accuses bank of money laundering, tax evasion

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say they have suspended the operations of Puerto Rico-based Euro Pacific International Bank after accusing it of money laundering and offshore tax evasion. The investigation was launched by Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions. The Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement said their investigations into the bank are independent from the one conducted by Puerto Rico’s government and are still ongoing. The bank did not return a message for comment on Thursday.