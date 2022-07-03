Argentina has new economy minister after abrupt resignation

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina has a new economy minister just a day after the abrupt resignation of her predecessor shook the governing coalition at a time it was already having a crisis of unity. The presidency’s spokesperson wrote on Twitter late Sunday that Silvina Batakis will now head the Economy Ministry, replacing Martín Guzmán. The pick could be crucial for the administration of President Antonio Fernández as it faces sharp internal divisions while Argentina is undergoing economic turmoil. Inflation is running above 60%, the peso has been sliding and truckers have disrupted the economy by striking over the high cost of diesel. At the same time, left-leaning members of the governing coalition have been sharply criticizing the government’s deal to restructure $44 billion in debt.