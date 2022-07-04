Ukraine lays out $750B ‘recovery plan’ for postwar future

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the reconstruction of his country will become the “common task of the entire democratic world” after the war with Russia ends. The video comments came at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference” in Switzerland on Monday. Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal laid out a $750 billion, three-phase recovery plan that focuses on immediate needs, “fast recovery,” then long-term reconstruction. He said up to $500 billion in frozen funds belonging to Russian oligarchs and others should help pay for it. A Swiss NGO says event host Switzerland should do more to help stop Russia’s financing of the war.