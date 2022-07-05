Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, warning the walkout by 1,000 pilots a day earlier had put the future of the carrier at risk. The group said Tuesday it had “voluntarily filed for chapter 11 in the U.S.,” It said its operations and flight schedule will be unaffected. Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances, dubbed SAS Forward. Pilots claimed the company had negotiated for months but had never intended to reach a deal. They say their pay and conditions are inadequate and the company is not rehiring pilots laid off during the pandemic.