Israel’s Lapid meets Macron in Paris on first trip as PM

By OLEG CETINIC and ILON BEN ZION

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday used his first trip abroad since taking office to urge world powers to step up pressure on Iran over its nuclear activities. He called the Islamic republic a threat to regional stability. Lapid met in Paris on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who called on Lapid to revive talks toward peace with the Palestinians. Macron said Israelis are “lucky” to have him in charge. Lapid focused on Israel’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the stalled global deal aimed at curbing them. France helped negotiate that deal. Israel and other powers accuse Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons – a charge Iran denies.