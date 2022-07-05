Mexico leader to end daylight saving, keep “God’s clock”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has submitted a bill to end daylight saving time and end the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said Tuesday that Mexico should return to “God’s clock,” arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health. The change would mean an hour less of sunlight on summer afternoons. It would also mean central Mexican time, which covers most of the country, could be permanently two hours behind the east coast of the United States, after the U.S. Senate recently passed a bill to make daylight savings permanent.