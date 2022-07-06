11 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province

By FRANCESCA EBEL and MARIA GRAZIA MURRU

Associated Press

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling has killed at least seven people over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more. Pro-Russia separatists said attacks by Ukrainian forces killed four civilians. The Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces targeted cities and villages in the country’s southeast, with most civilian casualties occurring in Donetsk province. The governor urged the province’s more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee Tuesday night to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to mount a defense. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared the complete seizure of the Donbas region’s other province. But the governor of Luhansk denies the Russians captured the entire province and says fighting continues in some villages.