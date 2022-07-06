39 suspects arrested over migrant smuggling on boats to UK

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The suspected ringleader of a network that smuggled as many as 10,000 people on small boats across the English Channel to Britain has been arrested along with 38 others. The arrests were part of a vast police operation across multiple European countries. Authorities said Wednesday that police found boats held in German houses and Dutch warehouses, more than 1,000 life jackets, outboard engines, paddles and cash used for the smuggling. UK officials calld it “the largest operation of its type against this threat.” More than 28,000 migrants reached Britain by way of the Channel last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died while attempting the crossing.