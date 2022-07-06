Amazon faces UK investigation over anti-competitive concerns

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog is investigating whether Amazon is harming competition and hurting consumers by giving an unfair advantage to merchants that pay for extra services. The Competition and Markets Authority’s formal investigation will look into concerns that the ecommerce giant is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals. They probe echoes similar investigations carried out by the European Union’s executive Commission and Germany’s antitrust agency. Amazon said it will work closely with the CMA during the investigation. The watchdog said it will consider whether Amazon gives an unfair edge to merchants using optional services that cost extra, including storage, packaging and delivery.