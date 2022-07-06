EU parliament set for cliff-edge vote on green investments

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers will decide Wednesday whether fossil gas and nuclear energies can be included in the EU’s list of sustainable activities. It is set to be a cliff-edge vote that targets climate change but is heavily influenced by the war in Ukraine. The executive Commission of the 27-nation bloc wants nuclear energy and natural gas in its plans for building a climate-friendly future, believing that will speed the phasing-out of more polluting fuels like oil and coal. But this has divided the 27 member countries and even the parliament’s political groups. Environmentalists claim it amounts to “greenwashing.” Lawmakers are expected to vote later Wednesday.