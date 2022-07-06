Facing severe drought, Somalia calls for Turkish support

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Somalia’s president has called for assistance from Turkey to combat the effects of severe drought that is threatening the Horn of Africa. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made the comments Wednesday during his first visit to Turkey since returning to office following an election in May. The two countries have forged close ties over the past decade. Some areas of the Horn of Africa could be declared in famine within weeks because of the driest drought in the region in decades. Russia’s war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from other crises and Somalia, facing a food shortage largely driven by the war, might be the most vulnerable. Turkish President Recep said Turkey’s humanitarian and development assistance to Somalia in the past decade has exceeded $1 billion.