Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back

By FRANCESCA EBEL and MARIA GRAZIA MURRU

Associated Press

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has redoubled its push for Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have rebuffed some advances. Shelling has killed at least eight civilians in the area over the past 24 hours and wounded 25. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said the fighting in Donbas is the most intense in the entire country. Pro-Russia separatists Wednesday said Ukrainian attacks killed four civilians on their side of the front. Further north, Russian forces hit Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv with missile strikes overnight. Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that one person was killed and three, including a toddler, were injured. The attacks indicated that residents of the city are unlikely to enjoy calm as the war grinds into its fifth month.