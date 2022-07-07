EU decision on natural gas could threaten climate progress

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

AP Energy Writer

The European Union’s decision to include natural gas in a list of activities considered sustainable could derail progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The decision from the EU comes despite the region’s history addressing global warming and despite climate scientists calling for dramatic reductions to climate-warming emissions. It allows investment in fossil gas infrastructure, such as natural gas power plants and liquefied natural gas terminals to be considered green investments under certain conditions. It comes at a time when the continent is struggling to maintain a reliable gas supply and consumers are suffering from painfully high energy prices.