Greece: New pipeline to feed Bulgaria after Russian gas cut

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers have inaugurated a new energy pipeline that will supply natural gas originating in Azerbaijan to Bulgaria. Bulgaria’s vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the new link as an alternative supply line for Bulgaria. Neighboring Greece is jockeying to turn into a regional energy hub. Mitsotakis said during a ceremony in northeastern Greece on Friday that “this isn’t just a gas pipeline but a crucial south-north energy bridge.” Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov highlighted the pipeline’s role in ending Russia’s gas monopoly in his country.