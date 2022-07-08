New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria have inaugurated a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria. Bulgaria’s vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Greece’s prime minister stressed the importance of the new link as an alternative supply line for Bulgaria. He said during a ceremony Friday in northeastern Greece that “this isn’t just a gas pipeline but a crucial south-north energy bridge.” Greece is jockeying to turn into a regional energy hub for the Balkans. Bulgaria’s leader highlighted the pipeline’s role in ending Russia’s gas monopoly in his country.