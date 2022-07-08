Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off. In May Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.