Sri Lanka imposes curfew as cops fire tear gas at protesters

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police have imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister over the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods. Hours before the curfew announcement, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesting students. Protest leaders have said thousands more will gather in Colombo on Saturday. But police said the curfew that started at 9 p.m. Friday is in effect until further notice in Colombo. Critics say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the worst economic crisis since the country’s independence in 1948.