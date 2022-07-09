Report: WWE boss McMahon’s hush cash bill over $12 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A report says World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. The Wall Street Journal report called that amount significantly larger than previously known. The Journal says four women formerly affiliated with WWE signed agreements with McMahon that bar them from discussing their relationships with him. McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE in mid-June, when the Journal reported he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who accused him of sexual harassment on the job. There was no immediate response to messages left with a WWE spokesperson seeking comment on the report.