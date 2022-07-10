President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — As Sri Lanka’s crisis peaked this weekend, two men in the center of the turmoil brought about by the country’s economic collapse promised they would heed the call of tens of thousands of protesters and resign. One is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country’s most influential family who was still clinging to power. The other is Rajapaksa’s chosen prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abyss. On Saturday, after massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, and occupied both leaders’ compounds, they agreed to step down. Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are unknown, said he would leave office on Wednesday.