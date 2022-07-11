Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Frontier Airlines admits it’s still far short of the shareholder votes it needs to merge with Spirit Airlines, and it’s asking for another potential delay in the vote. Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that if the merger still lacks enough support from Spirit shareholders by a scheduled vote this Friday, that the voting be delayed until July 27. Frontier is struggling to win support from Spirit shareholders, who are weighing a higher-priced buyout offer from JetBlue Airways. The vote of Spirit shareholders has already been delayed three times.