Kimberly Palmer: How to afford big-ticket items for the year

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

If you need to make a big purchase this year, such as an appliance or piece of furniture, consider your timing: Buying on certain weekends or other periods known for discounts can lead to significant savings, which is especially valuable given current inflation rates. It’s also worth it to take your own cash flow into account and avoid shopping when you have a lot of other bills coming due, such as annual insurance payments. If you’re in the market for an expensive item, start tracking the price now so you’re ready to buy when it dips.