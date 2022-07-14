Estonian leader Kaja Kallas asked to form new government

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s president has asked Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to form a new government after she tendered resignation of her one-party minority Cabinet to end a more than month-long political stalemate in the Baltic nation. Estonia’s government crisis culminated in early June. Kallas is the leader of the ruling center-right Reform Party. She kicked out the left-leaning Center Party from the two-party coalition. The two parties had substantial disputes over spending and welfare policies amid increasing household costs in Estonia because of high inflation. A new government needs formal approval from Parliament before it can be appointed.