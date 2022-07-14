Lebanon minister: Silos destroyed in 2020 blast may collapse

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese minister is warning that the ruins of the Beirut Port silos, destroyed in a massive explosion two years ago, may collapse because of a recently ignited fire that is still smoldering. Hundreds of tons of highly explosive material that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, killing over 200 people. The silos withstood the blast but were badly damaged, and left a ruin jutting into the sky. The country’s outgoing economy minister says authorities “don’t want to try to fix something, only to make it worse.” He added that the government is trying to find a solution without further risking the structure’s collapse.