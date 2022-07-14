Lithuania won’t argue with Brussels over Kalingrad transit

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s prime minister says her country won’t try to reverse a decision by the European Union’s executive arm to allow certain sanctioned goods pass through its territory on the way to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. The European Commission said Wednesday that Russia can continue transporting certain cargo to Kalingrad by rail as long as the goods don’t serve a military purpose. EU members Lithuania and Poland both border Kaliningrad, and Russia does not have a direct land route to the region. Lithunian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Thursday that the EU’s focus is on maintaining support for Ukraine and securing agreement on further sanctions against Moscow over its war in the neighboring country.