Argentina’s import limits bring fears of looming shortages

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Business leaders across Argentina are scrambling to deal with a fresh rash of import restrictions that many say are the most stringent in recent history as the government tries to shore up diminishing Central Bank reserves. Some warn that the situation could lead to widespread shortages if companies can’t import goods that are essential to keep factory lines operating. It is one of the many challenges facing Economy Minister Silvina Batakis, who took on the role earlier this month following the abrupt resignation of her predecessor — an event that exposed the deep divisions within the governing coalition over economic policy.

By DANIEL POLITI and DEBORA REY Associated Press

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.