Argentina’s import limits bring fears of looming shortages
By DANIEL POLITI and DEBORA REY
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Business leaders across Argentina are scrambling to deal with a fresh rash of import restrictions that many say are the most stringent in recent history as the government tries to shore up diminishing Central Bank reserves. Some warn that the situation could lead to widespread shortages if companies can’t import goods that are essential to keep factory lines operating. It is one of the many challenges facing Economy Minister Silvina Batakis, who took on the role earlier this month following the abrupt resignation of her predecessor — an event that exposed the deep divisions within the governing coalition over economic policy.