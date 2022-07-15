Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people were killed in a racist shooting in May is part of an ever-growing list of public spaces and retail establishments where gun violence shattered a community’s way of living. Whether it’s a school, a church, a movie theater or a grocery store, how and when do you reopen the site of a mass atrocity? Managers at the Tops Friendly Market say they were confident that neighborhood residents overwhelmingly wanted and needed their most accessible supermarket to reopen. But some residents question whether opening two months after a tragedy is too soon.

