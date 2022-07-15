Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has launched talks with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there’s still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election. President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political turmoil after the two main parties stumbled over mustering enough support to form a government coalition. Radev said that the political crisis is intensifying and that a functioning parliament is needed to cope with it.

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.