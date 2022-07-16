Macao extends lockdown to curb biggest COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese gambling enclave of Macao has extended its lockdown by five days as it grapples with the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in over two years. Authorities say industries and commercial companies will remain closed until July 23. As part of the lockdown, authorities have suspended dine-in services and ordered all residents to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Those who need to go out must wear KN95 masks or similar. Casinos, which are the city’s largest employers and the main income generator for the government, were initially allowed to operate in spite of the flare in cases in June but have since been ordered to close as part of the lockdown last week.

