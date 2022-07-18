Skip to Content
EU promises more Ukraine war aid; calls for sanctions unity

TED / YouTube

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have promised another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest. The aid decision came after a video debriefing on the latest developments  by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He was “grateful” for the new funds but still urged the 27 nations to provide more. The bloc’s foreign policy chief also exhorted member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia. Josep Borrell lashed out at critics claiming that measures  were counterproductive and hurting the EU more than Russia itself.

