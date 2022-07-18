European leaders ink energy deals in bid to sidestep Russia

ROME (AP) — European leaders have ramped up their push to secure alternative energy supplies as fears escalate of a complete natural gas cutoff by Russia. The leaders of Italy, France and the European Union are sealing deals with their counterparts in Algeria, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. Italian Premier Mario Draghi visited Algeria, whose president says a $4 billion deal would be signed Tuesday to supply “a significant quantity of gas.” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Azerbaijan on Monday to clinch a deal on increased gas supplies from the former Soviet republic. France and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement to ensure oil and natural gas supplies from the Gulf country.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

