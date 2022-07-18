France, United Arab Emirates sign deal on energy cooperation

PARIS (AP) — France and the United Arab Emirates have signed an agreement on energy cooperation to ensure oil and gas supplies from the Gulf country. The deal announced by the French economy ministry Monday comes as Europe prepares for the possibility of a total cutoff of Russian natural gas in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris. Oil and gas supplies to France and the European Union are top of the agenda as the 27-member bloc scrambles to prepare for winter. France has been in discussions with the UAE regarding supplies of oil and diesel as a Russian alternative.

By BARBARA SURK and MASHA MACPHERSON Associated Press

