Poland’s top banker filmed debating policy during vacation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank chief has drawn criticism after he was caught on hidden camera discussing inflation and fiscal policy with an activist who approached him during a private walk. Some critics said Monday that Adam Glapinski might have broken the law when he told the woman there may be just one more quarter-poing increase in interest rates. Poland’s annual inflation in June was 15.5%, the highest in 25 years, and many Poles say they cannot afford to pay rising loan installments. An agricultural activist spoke to Glapinski on the subject at a Baltic Sea resort, and he advised her to suspend some installments and assured her interest rates will be single-digit next year.

