Sri Lanka’s Parliament readies to accept names for president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament is preparing to accept nominations for a successor to its ousted president as the country endures political turmoil that threatens to worsen instability in the bankrupt nation. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country last week after protesters outraged by the worst economic crisis the Indian Ocean nation has faced in recent memory stormed his official residence and occupied other key public buildings. The leader of the main opposition, Sajith Premadasa, former government minister Dallas Alahapperuma and Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake have said they will contest Wednesday’s parliamentary vote. Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has not said he will contest the election, though the ruling party has said it will back him.

