Tunisia opposition leader investigated on terrorism charges
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country’s anti-terrorism unit on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. Rached Ghannouchi was among a dozen top Ennahdha part officials whose bank accounts the country’s central bank froze earlier this month. Ennahdha vehemently disputes the accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing. The party has said that the accusations are aimed at distracting attention from a July 25 referendum planned by President Kais Saied to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. The president’s critics say he is trying to legitimize a “coup.”