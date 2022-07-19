Australia losing animals, natural land as environment decays

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A five-year report says Australia’s environment continues to deteriorate due to climate change, resource extraction and other causes. The State of the Environment report found more species are being threatened in Australia as land is lost to wildfires, climate change and development. The report prompted government leaders to promise new laws and enforcement of them. The center-left Labor Party won the last elections on pledges that included greater action on climate change. It wants a target to reduce emissions by 43% below 2005 by the end of the decade enshrined in law when Parliament resumes next week. The government also wants 30% of Australia’s land and surrounding sea declared protected areas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.