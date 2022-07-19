Australia losing animals, natural land as environment decays
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A five-year report says Australia’s environment continues to deteriorate due to climate change, resource extraction and other causes. The State of the Environment report found more species are being threatened in Australia as land is lost to wildfires, climate change and development. The report prompted government leaders to promise new laws and enforcement of them. The center-left Labor Party won the last elections on pledges that included greater action on climate change. It wants a target to reduce emissions by 43% below 2005 by the end of the decade enshrined in law when Parliament resumes next week. The government also wants 30% of Australia’s land and surrounding sea declared protected areas.