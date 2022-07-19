CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer
Government advisers say U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax. The protein based shot is a more traditional kind of vaccine than the three brands available in the U.S. Federal regulators authorized the two-dose vaccine last week for adults but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must endorse them before shots begin. A CDC advisory panel unanimously recommended the option on Tuesday and final action will come from the agency’s director. The Maryland-based company hopes the U.S. also clears booster doses and teen use fairly soon.