CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot

Government advisers say U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax. The protein based shot is a more traditional kind of vaccine than the three brands available in the U.S. Federal regulators authorized the two-dose vaccine last week for adults but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must endorse them before shots begin. A CDC advisory panel unanimously recommended the option on Tuesday and final action will come from the agency’s director. The Maryland-based company hopes the U.S. also clears booster doses and teen use fairly soon.

