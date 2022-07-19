Delta continues plane-buying spree, orders 12 Airbus jets

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is on a jet-buying spree. Delta said Tuesday that it converted options into firm orders to get 12 more jets from Airbus. The deal comes one day after Delta announced it will buy 100 Boeing 737 Max jets. The Airbus order is for a smaller plane than the Max, and it won’t cost Delta as much. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the Boeing jets would be worth $13.5 billion at list prices, and the Airbus planes would be about $1 billion, although airlines don’t pay list prices.

