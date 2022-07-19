EU proposes half-billion euros for joint defense procurement

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed earmarking 500 million euros for joint defense procurement in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the military aid EU nations have offered to Kyiv. The European Commission said in a statement that the first-ever such pooling of resources “will avoid competition among member states for the same products and facilitate cost savings.” EU nations have participated in a massive military aid campaign for Ukraine and want to quickly top up their own supplies again. The European Commission hopes to have the joint-procurement system up and running by the end of the year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.