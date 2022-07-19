Netflix Q2 subscriber loss widens, but not as much as feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix shed another 970,000 subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, increasing the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions. The April-June contraction announced Tuesday as part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter. The less severe loss in subscribers helped lift Netflix’s battered stock by 7%.

