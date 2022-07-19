Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president among PM, 2 rivals

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe faces two rivals in a parliamentary vote on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week. Wickremesinghe is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition but his candidacy is opposed by critics who say he represents a holdover from the previous government that led the country into economic catastrophe. The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after an opposition leader withdrew and said he would support him. A Marxist party leader is also running for president. Lawmakers are due to vote Wednesday as students and political activists plan more protests.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.