Edmunds: 2022’s best redesigned rides

There are two key points within the life cycle of a vehicle: the introduction of a fully redesigned model and a significant midlife update. A midlife update typically ushers in appealing styling tweaks or feature updates, but a full redesign introduces wholesale changes to the vehicle. Timing your new vehicle purchase around a refresh or redesign gives you the opportunity to benefit from the latest styling and features. Edmunds highlights five redesigned 2022 models that are worth checking out.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.