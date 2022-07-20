UK government approves new nuclear power station

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has given the green light to a new nuclear power station that’s expected to generate enough low-carbon electricity to power 6 million homes. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the building of the plant, called Sizewell C, on eastern England’s Suffolk coast. French energy company EDF, which will partly fund the project, has said the plant will generate electricity for at least 60 years and will employ 900 people. The plant will reportedly cost 20 billion pounds ($24 billion). Authorities say the plant will make a substantial contribution toward Britain’s target of making up to a quarter of the power consumed in the country come from nuclear by 2050.

