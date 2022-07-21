China’s Didi Global fined $1.2 billion for data violations

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s internet watchdog has fined ride-hailing firm Didi Global more than 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) following an investigation into the company’s cybersecurity practices. The Cyberspace Administration of China said Didi’s collection of large amounts of data was found to have violated China’s network security law, data security law and a law protecting personal information. A separate statement explaining the fine said Didi’s “illegal operations” had brought “serious” national security risks. Regulators said they also fined Didi’s chairman Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu 1 million yuan ($148,000) each as they were held responsible for the company’s violations. Didi said in a statement that it “sincerely” accepted the decision.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.