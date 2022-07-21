EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed more sanctions on Russia after the 27 EU member states backed a series of measures that would include gold imports and tighten export controls on some high-technology goods. European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the “reinforced, prolonged EU sanctions against the Kremlin” send “a strong signal to Moscow: we will keep the pressure high for as long as it takes.” The details of the sanctions were still unclear since they still need to be posted in the EU’s official journal.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.